All Abilities Resource Fair April 8th
The City of New Braunfels Parks and Recreation Department, along with Oakwood Baptist Mark 9 Ministry, is hosting the second annual All Abilities Resource Fair Saturday, April 8th from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. along Playground Drive in Landa Park. "Over 25 exhibitors are participating in this free community event to support adults and children with disabilities and their families and caregivers," said Robin Kunkel, Recreation Manager.
