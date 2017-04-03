All Abilities Resource Fair April 8th

All Abilities Resource Fair April 8th

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: City of New Braunfels

The City of New Braunfels Parks and Recreation Department, along with Oakwood Baptist Mark 9 Ministry, is hosting the second annual All Abilities Resource Fair Saturday, April 8th from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. along Playground Drive in Landa Park. "Over 25 exhibitors are participating in this free community event to support adults and children with disabilities and their families and caregivers," said Robin Kunkel, Recreation Manager.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of New Braunfels.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Braunfels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stormy Days Tue Lil_biscuit 1
Friday (May '16) Tue Lil_biscuit 5
Ashley Adami Mar 28 Karmas a bitch 1
News Fire at Gary Job Corps (Sep '08) Mar 21 Locotime247 15
looking for my friend. Sue Ann Antuna Mar 12 LMC 1
Massage Mar 8 Here i go again 1
Why are the HS & MS principal jobs open? Mar '17 Jeff 1
See all New Braunfels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Braunfels Forum Now

New Braunfels Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Braunfels Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

New Braunfels, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,265 • Total comments across all topics: 280,083,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC