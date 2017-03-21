Weekend music picks: Margo Price, Jer...

Weekend music picks: Margo Price, Jerry Jeff Walker, My Education

Friday: Margo Price, Colter Wall at Emo's. A star of last year's South by Southwest, Price didn't play the official event this year, but she still turned up at Willie Nelson's Luck Reunion last Thursday and blazed through the best set of the day.

