This Week On 'The High Road' - Air Gu...

This Week On 'The High Road' - Air Gun Hunting Giant Canadian Whitetails

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 4 Read more: AmmoLand

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - - This week on The High Road with Keith Warren, Keith and his good friend Brad Steele travel to Saskatchewan, Canada looking to each take down a trophy whitetail with their big bore air gun called the Dragon Claw. Join Keith and Brad on this adventure and see if they are able to harvest the whitetails they traveled to Saskatchewan for.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Braunfels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Massage Wed Here i go again 1
Why are the HS & MS principal jobs open? Mar 3 Jeff 1
any guy or girl willing to give me head? (May '13) Feb 25 Lol 5
Robby Robinson Feb 24 Real talk 1
amber Ford (Nov '14) Feb 24 Real talk 4
Private i Feb 17 Needing it 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10) Feb 13 Jeff 51
See all New Braunfels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Braunfels Forum Now

New Braunfels Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Braunfels Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
 

New Braunfels, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,959 • Total comments across all topics: 279,449,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC