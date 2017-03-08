This Week On 'The High Road' - Air Gun Hunting Giant Canadian Whitetails
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - - This week on The High Road with Keith Warren, Keith and his good friend Brad Steele travel to Saskatchewan, Canada looking to each take down a trophy whitetail with their big bore air gun called the Dragon Claw. Join Keith and Brad on this adventure and see if they are able to harvest the whitetails they traveled to Saskatchewan for.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Add your comments below
New Braunfels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Massage
|Wed
|Here i go again
|1
|Why are the HS & MS principal jobs open?
|Mar 3
|Jeff
|1
|any guy or girl willing to give me head? (May '13)
|Feb 25
|Lol
|5
|Robby Robinson
|Feb 24
|Real talk
|1
|amber Ford (Nov '14)
|Feb 24
|Real talk
|4
|Private i
|Feb 17
|Needing it
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Feb 13
|Jeff
|51
Find what you want!
Search New Braunfels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC