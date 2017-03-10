The Latest: Bus victims in wreck rang...

The Latest: Bus victims in wreck ranged in age from 61 to 87

14 hrs ago Read more: WWSB

The Latest on a deadly crash involving a church bus and a pickup truck in southwest Texas : The Texas Department of Public Safety says the 13 people on a church bus who were killed in a wreck ranged in age from 61 to 87 years old. The group from First Baptist Church in New Braunfels, Texas, was returning from a three-day retreat Wednesday when their small bus collided with a pickup truck about 75 miles west of San Antonio.

