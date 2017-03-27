The Guadalupe River is calm on a weekday before peak floating season in the New Braunfels area.

A dive team at the Guadalupe River recovered the body of a man who went under and did not resurface Sunday evening. Authorities said the man was first reported missing around 4:45 p.m. along the riverbank near the 700 block of Interstate 35. Witnesses told first responders the man successfully swam across the river but apparently suffered a cramp while attempting to swim to the other side.

