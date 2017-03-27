Texas trooper: 12 dead, 3 injured in ...

Texas trooper: 12 dead, 3 injured in church van-truck crash

18 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

Twelve people were killed and three others were injured Wednesday when a van carrying 14 church members and a pickup truck collided on a two-lane Texas highway, authorities said. The group of senior adults from First Baptist Church of New Braunfels, Texas, was returning from a retreat when the crash occurred, a church statement said.

