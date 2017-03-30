Texas town mourns 13 killed returning from church retreat
The pastor of a Texas church says that the 13 senior adults who were killed in a crash were returning home from a three-day retreat where they'd spent time together in Bible study and fellowship. "These are individuals we've sat next to and had dinner with and laughed with and cried with and worshipped with.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
New Braunfels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashley Adami
|Mar 28
|Karmas a bitch
|1
|Fire at Gary Job Corps (Sep '08)
|Mar 21
|Locotime247
|15
|looking for my friend. Sue Ann Antuna
|Mar 12
|LMC
|1
|Massage
|Mar 8
|Here i go again
|1
|Why are the HS & MS principal jobs open?
|Mar 3
|Jeff
|1
|any guy or girl willing to give me head? (May '13)
|Feb '17
|Lol
|5
|Robby Robinson
|Feb '17
|Real talk
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Braunfels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC