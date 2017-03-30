Texas town mourns 13 killed returning...

Texas town mourns 13 killed returning from church retreat

The pastor of a Texas church says that the 13 senior adults who were killed in a crash were returning home from a three-day retreat where they'd spent time together in Bible study and fellowship. "These are individuals we've sat next to and had dinner with and laughed with and cried with and worshipped with.

