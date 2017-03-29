Texas church bus crash: 12 killed, 3 ...

Texas church bus crash: 12 killed, 3 injured in collision with pickup truck

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

At least 12 people died in a head-on collision involving a church bus and pickup truck near Garner State Park in Texas. At least 12 people were killed and three injured in a head-on crash Wednesday between a church bus and pickup truck in southwest Texas, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Braunfels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ashley Adami Tue Karmas a bitch 1
News Fire at Gary Job Corps (Sep '08) Mar 21 Locotime247 15
looking for my friend. Sue Ann Antuna Mar 12 LMC 1
Massage Mar 8 Here i go again 1
Why are the HS & MS principal jobs open? Mar 3 Jeff 1
any guy or girl willing to give me head? (May '13) Feb '17 Lol 5
Robby Robinson Feb '17 Real talk 1
See all New Braunfels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Braunfels Forum Now

New Braunfels Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Braunfels Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

New Braunfels, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,313 • Total comments across all topics: 279,914,945

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC