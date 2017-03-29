Texas church bus crash: 12 killed, 3 injured in collision with pickup truck
At least 12 people died in a head-on collision involving a church bus and pickup truck near Garner State Park in Texas. At least 12 people were killed and three injured in a head-on crash Wednesday between a church bus and pickup truck in southwest Texas, officials said.
