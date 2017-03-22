Street Maintenance Mill and Overlay Resurfacing

City of New Braunfels has announced that potential traffic delays are to be expected on the following streets while they are being resurfaced as part of the City's yearly maintenance program: A Hayselton Ave. from Dallas St. to W. Edgewater Terrace The project will include removing several inches of old asphalt and replacing itwith new asphalt. This mill and overlay process removes distresses and smoothes the street surface, providing a better driving experience and longerroadway life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of New Braunfels.