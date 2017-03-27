Resident River Passes Available through Parks and Recreation
City officials are encouraging residents to acquire their free Resident River Pass before the 2017 tubing season begins. New Braunfels citizens, who reside inside the corporate city limits, can receive the Resident River Pass at no charge to avoid paying .
