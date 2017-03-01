Read Across Texas
The New Braunfels Public Library is participating in Read Across Texas - a Texas wide reading initiative sponsored by the Texas State Library and Archives and the Texas Center for the Book. This initiative encourages communities to read similar books and engage in tough but important conversations about a particular topic each year.
New Braunfels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are the HS & MS principal jobs open?
|15 hr
|Jeff
|1
|any guy or girl willing to give me head? (May '13)
|Feb 25
|Lol
|5
|Robby Robinson
|Feb 24
|Real talk
|1
|amber Ford (Nov '14)
|Feb 24
|Real talk
|4
|Private i
|Feb 17
|Needing it
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Feb 13
|Jeff
|51
|Best BBQ in San Antonio: Rudy's "Country Store"... (Jun '11)
|Feb 10
|Schertz resident
|6
