Pastor: Families of crash victims gathered to cry, grieve
The deaths of 13 senior adults in a crash as they returned home from a retreat has left fellow worshippers at their Texas church mourning the smiling regulars who served in the kitchen, led Bible studies and spent time in fellowship. "These are individuals we've sat next to and had dinner with and laughed with and cried with and worshipped with.
