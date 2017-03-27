News 11 mins ago 5:31 p.m.Witness to ...

News 11 mins ago 5:31 p.m.Witness to deadly church bus crash says driver of pickup admitted toa

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KBMT

Jody Kuchler told The Associated Press on Friday that he was driving behind the truck and had seen it being driven erratically prior to the collision on a rural two-lane road about 75 west of San Antonio. Kuchler says he spoke with the driver as he was pinned in his truck Wednesday moments after the collision with the bus carrying senior adults with First Baptist Church of New Braunfels, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KBMT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Braunfels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ashley Adami Mar 28 Karmas a bitch 1
News Fire at Gary Job Corps (Sep '08) Mar 21 Locotime247 15
looking for my friend. Sue Ann Antuna Mar 12 LMC 1
Massage Mar 8 Here i go again 1
Why are the HS & MS principal jobs open? Mar 3 Jeff 1
any guy or girl willing to give me head? (May '13) Feb '17 Lol 5
Robby Robinson Feb '17 Real talk 1
See all New Braunfels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Braunfels Forum Now

New Braunfels Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Braunfels Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Oakland
 

New Braunfels, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,198 • Total comments across all topics: 279,972,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC