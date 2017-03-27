New laws to know before tubing Central Texas rivers
1. According to the New Braunfels city website , one person is limited to bringing two tubes with them on the Comal River. 3. Alcohol is not permitted in River Acres, Last Tubers Exit, Cypress Bend Park, Hinman Island and Prince Solms Park in New Braunfels.
