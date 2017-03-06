National CItizen Survey Now Open to All Residents
Residents who were not randomly selected by the National Research Center to participate in the 2017 National Citizen Survey can still have their opinions heard. The City has opened the survey to ALL residents via an on-line, opt-in version.
