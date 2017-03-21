Herald-Zeitung Archives Available on ...

Herald-Zeitung Archives Available on Library Website

Monday Mar 13 Read more: City of New Braunfels

Looking for an obituary? Need an old newspaper article for a school project? Want to see what was happening in the city when you were born? The Library has announced that the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung is now available online in a digitized form, covering the years 1905 through 1964. The library recently had their reels of microfilm converted into a searchable online database through the generosity of the Friends of the New Braunfels Public Library.

