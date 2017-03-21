Herald-Zeitung Archives Available on Library Website
Looking for an obituary? Need an old newspaper article for a school project? Want to see what was happening in the city when you were born? The Library has announced that the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung is now available online in a digitized form, covering the years 1905 through 1964. The library recently had their reels of microfilm converted into a searchable online database through the generosity of the Friends of the New Braunfels Public Library.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of New Braunfels.
Add your comments below
New Braunfels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fire at Gary Job Corps (Sep '08)
|10 hr
|Locotime247
|15
|looking for my friend. Sue Ann Antuna
|Mar 12
|LMC
|1
|Massage
|Mar 8
|Here i go again
|1
|Why are the HS & MS principal jobs open?
|Mar 3
|Jeff
|1
|any guy or girl willing to give me head? (May '13)
|Feb 25
|Lol
|5
|Robby Robinson
|Feb 24
|Real talk
|1
|amber Ford (Nov '14)
|Feb 24
|Real talk
|4
Find what you want!
Search New Braunfels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC