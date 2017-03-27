Flags to Fly at Half Staff in Honor o...

Flags to Fly at Half Staff in Honor of Traffic Accident Victims

11 hrs ago Read more: City of New Braunfels

By order of the Governor of the State of Texas, the U.S. flag may be flown at half staff as a mark of respect to the memory of the thirteen victims who perished in the March 29, 2017 traffic accident in Uvalde County while on a First Baptist Church of "The City of NewBraunfels respectfully requested this tribute from the office of the Governor and it was granted," said Mayor Barron Casteel. "The City Council and staff of City of New Braunfels offer their deepest condolences to the families and friends of the members of First Baptist Churchwho were lost and injured in the tragic traffic accident of March 29th.

