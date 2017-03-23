Fire rips through apartments in San M...

Fire rips through apartments in San Marcos

Thursday Mar 23

A large apartment fire in San Marcos has seemingly destroyed a building in the Champions Crossing Apartment complex, located at 345 Champion Blvd. Flames could be seen from Interstate 35 at Yarrington Road. Emergency crews were called to Building 12 of the complex at around 1:12 p.m. Thursday.

