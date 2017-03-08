Cypress Bend Park Receives Lone Star Legacy Designation
New Braunfels' Cypress Bend Park was recently honored with designation as a Lone Star Legacy Park by the Texas Recreation and Parks Society in a ceremony at the association's annual institute in Irving on March 1, 2017. A Lone Star Legacy Park is classified as a park that holds special prominence in the local community and the state of Texas.
