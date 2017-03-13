Commissioners to take action on courthouse roof
Bowie County commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. today during a special meeting to hire a roofing firm to replace the roof on the courthouse. Last week, Bowie County Auditor William Tye told commissioners the county received six bids: Alert Roofing of New Braunfels, Texas; Curtis McKinley of Longview, Texas; John S. Goodwin of Center, Texas; Trumble Construction of Texarkana; Final Touch of Hot Springs, Ark.; and Wright Brothers of Texarkana.
