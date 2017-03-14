Comal River opens for recreation
The weather is getting nicer and since we all have an extra hour of daylight now some of you may be looking to get a little water under yourselves. According to the New Braunfels Police Department, "The Comal River flow is at approximately 440cfs, which is considered perfect tubing conditions."
