Comal County Active Threat Response Exercise Scheduled

The Comal County Active Threat Response Committee is conducting an active shooter exercise on Monday, March 13th at Canyon High School. The committee is comprised of members of the New Braunfels Fire Department, New Braunfels Police Department, Comal County Sheriff's Office, New Braunfels ISD, Comal ISD, all of the Comal County Fire and EMS Departments, Garden Ridge Police Department, Bulverde Police Department and Schertz EMS.

