Comal County Active Threat Response Exercise Scheduled
The Comal County Active Threat Response Committee is conducting an active shooter exercise on Monday, March 13th at Canyon High School. The committee is comprised of members of the New Braunfels Fire Department, New Braunfels Police Department, Comal County Sheriff's Office, New Braunfels ISD, Comal ISD, all of the Comal County Fire and EMS Departments, Garden Ridge Police Department, Bulverde Police Department and Schertz EMS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of New Braunfels.
Add your comments below
New Braunfels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for my friend. Sue Ann Antuna
|20 hr
|LMC
|1
|Massage
|Mar 8
|Here i go again
|1
|Why are the HS & MS principal jobs open?
|Mar 3
|Jeff
|1
|any guy or girl willing to give me head? (May '13)
|Feb 25
|Lol
|5
|Robby Robinson
|Feb 24
|Real talk
|1
|amber Ford (Nov '14)
|Feb 24
|Real talk
|4
|Private i
|Feb 17
|Needing it
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Braunfels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC