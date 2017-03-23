City Seeks Input on Goals for Envisio...

City Seeks Input on Goals for Envision New Braunfels

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: City of New Braunfels

The City of New Braunfels is inviting the community to help provide goals for Envision New Braunfels, the long-range community Comprehensive Plan currently underway. "If you were not able to attend the Goals Workshop held on March 6th at the Civic/ Convention Center, not to worry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of New Braunfels.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Braunfels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fire at Gary Job Corps (Sep '08) Mar 21 Locotime247 15
looking for my friend. Sue Ann Antuna Mar 12 LMC 1
Massage Mar 8 Here i go again 1
Why are the HS & MS principal jobs open? Mar 3 Jeff 1
any guy or girl willing to give me head? (May '13) Feb 25 Lol 5
Robby Robinson Feb 24 Real talk 1
amber Ford (Nov '14) Feb 24 Real talk 4
See all New Braunfels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Braunfels Forum Now

New Braunfels Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Braunfels Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

New Braunfels, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,507 • Total comments across all topics: 279,795,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC