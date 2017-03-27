Cemetery Semi-Annual Clean Up Schedul...

Cemetery Semi-Annual Clean Up Scheduled for Week of April 3rd

The Parks and Recreation Department, along with Maintenance Management Contracting Services, has scheduled this year's semi-annual cemetery cleanup for the week of April 3rd. Cleanup will be take place in both the New Braunfels and Comal Cemeteries and include the removal of materials not in compliance with the City's ordinance, as well as tree and hedge trimming.

