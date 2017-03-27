Callers reported a swerving pickup before deadly bus crash
In this aerial image made from a video provided by KABB/WOAI authorities respond to a deadly crash involving a van carrying church members and a pickup truck on U.S. 83 outside Garner State Park in northern Uvalde County, Texas, Wed... . This aerial image made from a video provided by KABB/WOAI shows a deadly crash involving a van carrying church members and a pickup truck on U.S. 83 outside Garner State Park in northern Uvalde County, Texas, Wednesday, March 29, 20... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Add your comments below
New Braunfels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashley Adami
|Mar 28
|Karmas a bitch
|1
|Fire at Gary Job Corps (Sep '08)
|Mar 21
|Locotime247
|15
|looking for my friend. Sue Ann Antuna
|Mar 12
|LMC
|1
|Massage
|Mar 8
|Here i go again
|1
|Why are the HS & MS principal jobs open?
|Mar 3
|Jeff
|1
|any guy or girl willing to give me head? (May '13)
|Feb '17
|Lol
|5
|Robby Robinson
|Feb '17
|Real talk
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Braunfels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC