13 Dead After Church Van and Pickup T...

13 Dead After Church Van and Pickup Truck Crash Head-On in Texas

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: World News Report

Thirteen people were dead and two others were injured after a pickup truck veered into a church van carrying senior citizens Wednesday afternoon in Texas, authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Braunfels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ashley Adami Tue Karmas a bitch 1
News Fire at Gary Job Corps (Sep '08) Mar 21 Locotime247 15
looking for my friend. Sue Ann Antuna Mar 12 LMC 1
Massage Mar 8 Here i go again 1
Why are the HS & MS principal jobs open? Mar 3 Jeff 1
any guy or girl willing to give me head? (May '13) Feb '17 Lol 5
Robby Robinson Feb '17 Real talk 1
See all New Braunfels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Braunfels Forum Now

New Braunfels Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Braunfels Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

New Braunfels, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,202 • Total comments across all topics: 279,919,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC