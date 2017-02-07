Valentine's Day Remix at the Library

Looking for an alternative to the crowded restaurants, noisy bars, and cliched romance this Valentine's Day? Mix it up with the Valentine's Remix at the New Braunfels Public Library on Tuesday, February 14th from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. "This program is geared to adults looking to enjoy a fun night out without the pressure of it being a romantic evening on the town," said Toni Davenport, Adult Services Librarian. "Couples or singles can join us for a relaxing evening of games, coloring and refreshments.

