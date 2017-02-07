Valentine's Day Remix at the Library
Looking for an alternative to the crowded restaurants, noisy bars, and cliched romance this Valentine's Day? Mix it up with the Valentine's Remix at the New Braunfels Public Library on Tuesday, February 14th from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. "This program is geared to adults looking to enjoy a fun night out without the pressure of it being a romantic evening on the town," said Toni Davenport, Adult Services Librarian. "Couples or singles can join us for a relaxing evening of games, coloring and refreshments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of New Braunfels.
Add your comments below
New Braunfels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Bored
|Jan 26
|Bored
|1
|Caitlyn sears
|Jan 17
|Tap that thing
|1
|The Waterford Place Apartments
|Jan 17
|Melissa1990
|1
|When you love the one you lost (Jan '14)
|Jan 17
|Hurt
|5
|Erica Alvarez???
|Jan 14
|Nb8317tx
|1
|City of Marion (Nov '09)
|Jan 8
|Miller
|8
Find what you want!
Search New Braunfels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC