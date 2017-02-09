Stray Cat Tests Positive for Rabies

Stray Cat Tests Positive for Rabies

The City's Animal Services Division has received a positive report of rabies from a stray cat for the first time since 2011. The cat was picked up from the 1600 block of Hwy 46 West in New Braunfels and sent for testing on February 6th and the positive The City's Environmental Services and Animal Services Divisions have always taken proactive measure to protect the health and safety of the public by rabies testing for high risk rabies carriers as well as any domestic animals that may be displaying abnormal behavior and/or may have had known contact with a high risk rabies carrier.

