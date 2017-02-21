Rush Enterprises Meets Wall Street Estimates
New Braunfels, Texas-based Rush Enterprises posted a profit Feb. 15 of 31 cents per share, matching Wall Street expectations. Fourth-quarter profit was $12.5 million, above analysts' expectations of $12.3 million.
