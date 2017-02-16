Don't get between a mother and her babies! Protective duck attacks a cameraman for getting far too close to her offspring One man got too close to a number of ducklings in New Braunfels, Texas, on Wednesday, and came under the attack of their mother. The man's friend managed to escape a tense face, but he failed to heed her warning and was forced to run for cover when she charged at him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.