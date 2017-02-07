Mobile RV Academy Announces 2017 Sche...

Mobile RV Academy Announces 2017 Schedule

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: RV Business

According to a press release, for the last five years Mobile RV Academy has traveled across the U.S. training RV technicians, RV inspectors and campground RV maintenance technicians. This year's sessions include: The cost for each student to attend the five-day training and receive a certificate of complete, training manuals of the course material, NRVIA test procedure clipboard and the bonus tools is $1,644.00.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RV Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Braunfels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Feb 3 VanPhartzz 1,086
Bored Jan 26 Bored 1
Caitlyn sears Jan 17 Tap that thing 1
The Waterford Place Apartments Jan 17 Melissa1990 1
When you love the one you lost (Jan '14) Jan 17 Hurt 5
Erica Alvarez??? Jan 14 Nb8317tx 1
City of Marion (Nov '09) Jan 8 Miller 8
See all New Braunfels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Braunfels Forum Now

New Braunfels Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Braunfels Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

New Braunfels, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,454 • Total comments across all topics: 278,673,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC