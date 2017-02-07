Library Celebrates Love My Library Month

"Love My Library Month is the time of the year when we remind the community of all that the 21st century library has to offer. We've added so many great programs and services this year with the assistance of the Friends of the New Braunfels Public Library For Love My Library Month the New Braunfels Public Library will offer patrons scratch-off cards with opportunities to win various library promotional items.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of New Braunfels.