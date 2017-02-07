Library Celebrates Love My Library Month
"Love My Library Month is the time of the year when we remind the community of all that the 21st century library has to offer. We've added so many great programs and services this year with the assistance of the Friends of the New Braunfels Public Library For Love My Library Month the New Braunfels Public Library will offer patrons scratch-off cards with opportunities to win various library promotional items.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of New Braunfels.
Add your comments below
New Braunfels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Bored
|Jan 26
|Bored
|1
|Caitlyn sears
|Jan 17
|Tap that thing
|1
|The Waterford Place Apartments
|Jan 17
|Melissa1990
|1
|When you love the one you lost (Jan '14)
|Jan 17
|Hurt
|5
|Erica Alvarez???
|Jan 14
|Nb8317tx
|1
|City of Marion (Nov '09)
|Jan 8
|Miller
|8
Find what you want!
Search New Braunfels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC