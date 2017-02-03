Household Hazardous Waste Event
On Saturday, February 18th, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., the City of New Braunfels and Comal County will host a household hazardous waste collection event at 550 Landa St in New Braunfels, in the parking lot at City Hall. Participants are asked to enter The event is open to all City of New Braunfels and Comal County residents.
