Everclear reveal dates for 'So Much F...

Everclear reveal dates for 'So Much For The Afterglow' 20 year anniversary tour

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Examiner.com

We notice that your web browser is out-of-date. For the best experience on AXS.com please consider upgrading to one of the following: We see your preferred language is English , would you like to stay on English or switch to English ? With hits such as "I Will Buy You a New Life" and "Father of Mine," Everclear's 1997 studio album So Much for the Afterglow became the act's biggest selling album with two million copies sold in the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Examiner.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Braunfels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Tue OnePhart 1,123
amber Ford (Nov '14) Feb 18 Real talk 3
Private i Feb 17 Needing it 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10) Feb 13 Jeff 51
News Best BBQ in San Antonio: Rudy's "Country Store"... (Jun '11) Feb 10 Schertz resident 6
Bored Jan 26 Bored 1
Caitlyn sears Jan '17 Tap that thing 1
See all New Braunfels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Braunfels Forum Now

New Braunfels Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Braunfels Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
 

New Braunfels, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,054 • Total comments across all topics: 279,073,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC