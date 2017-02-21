Dance Hall Devotion
People pack the wall-to-wall tables in Gruene Hall, and the band has hit full swing when I walk in one summer Sunday morning. Folks clap along to the music as they dig into plates of bacon and eggs, roasted turkey, and mashed potatoes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Highways.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Braunfels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|8 hr
|OnePhart
|1,123
|amber Ford (Nov '14)
|Feb 18
|Real talk
|3
|Private i
|Feb 17
|Needing it
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Feb 13
|Jeff
|51
|Best BBQ in San Antonio: Rudy's "Country Store"... (Jun '11)
|Feb 10
|Schertz resident
|6
|Bored
|Jan 26
|Bored
|1
|Caitlyn sears
|Jan '17
|Tap that thing
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Braunfels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC