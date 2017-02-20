Comprehensive Plan Public Workshop

Comprehensive Plan Public Workshop

Thursday Feb 9

The City and the Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee are inviting the community to the second workshop for the Comprehensive Plan update. This community-wide event will focus on plan goal setting and will be held in two segments: 4 - 6 p.m., and 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., on Monday, March 6th, at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center.

New Braunfels, TX

