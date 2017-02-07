City Conducting 2017 National Citizen Survey
The City launched a survey of its citizens during the first week of February. Designed to measure service performance, assess community needs, and assist in long-range strategic planning the survey will also include questions about quality of life issues The survey will be administered by mail, from the National Research Center, beginning with a pre-notification postcard sent to randomly selected households announcing that a survey will follow.
