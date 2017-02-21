A Matter of Balance Classes
The City of New Braunfels and Westside Community Center will be partnering again with Alamo Area Council of Governments to offer a series of A Matter of Balance classes that deal with managing concerns about falls. The sessions will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00-11:00 a.m. in the downstairs classroom at Westside Community Center.
