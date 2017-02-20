2017 Statewide Warrant Round Up

2017 Statewide Warrant Round Up

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: City of New Braunfels

The City of New Braunfels has joined with over 300 court and police entities across Texas to clear class c misdemeanor warrants. Focused arrests will begin on Saturday, February 25th, but notice is being given now to encourage voluntary compliance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of New Braunfels.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Braunfels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 10 hr TXPhartz 1,113
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10) Mon Jeff 51
News Best BBQ in San Antonio: Rudy's "Country Store"... (Jun '11) Feb 10 Schertz resident 6
Bored Jan 26 Bored 1
Caitlyn sears Jan 17 Tap that thing 1
The Waterford Place Apartments Jan 17 Melissa1990 1
When you love the one you lost (Jan '14) Jan 17 Hurt 5
See all New Braunfels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Braunfels Forum Now

New Braunfels Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Braunfels Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

New Braunfels, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,779 • Total comments across all topics: 278,922,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC