Workgroup Reviews City's Smoking Ordinance
On December 12th City Councilmember Chris Monceballez asked the New Braunfels City Council to consider reviewing and updating the current City ordinance related to smoking. Areas for consideration included vaping technology, expansion of the locations where smoking is prohibited indoors , and possible smoking distance requirement from facility entrances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of New Braunfels.
Add your comments below
New Braunfels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City of Marion (Nov '09)
|Sun
|Miller
|8
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 7
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|Watch: San Antonio-area pastor pleads for help ...
|Jan 5
|Patsy Hamrick
|1
|should we move to Schertz? (Jul '11)
|Dec 27
|Normita90
|17
|Jessica fernandez
|Dec 17
|Karma
|19
|Female Tattooist Looking for clients
|Dec 16
|Hoshikko
|1
|Friday (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Cctx78618
|4
Find what you want!
Search New Braunfels Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC