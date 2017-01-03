Woman fatally struck crossing Interst...

Woman fatally struck crossing Interstate 35 in New Braunfels

A woman attempting to cross Interstate 35 in New Braunfels was fatally struck by a motorist who did not stop to render aid. Tara Jane Wood , 35, of New Braunfels, was found unconscious and not breathing just before 11 a.m. in the 300 block of Interstate 35 South, according to the New Braunfels Police Department .

