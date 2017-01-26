Water Quality Training February 7th F...

Water Quality Training February 7th Focuses on Watershed Management in Texas

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: City of New Braunfels

A Texas Watershed Steward Workshop on water quality related to the Dry Comal Creek and Comal River watersheds will be held from 8AM to noon on February 7th at New Braunfels City Hall, located at 550 Landa Street in New Braunfels. The workshop is presented by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board in cooperation with the City of New Braunfels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of New Braunfels.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Braunfels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 3 hr CountryPharts 1,068
Bored 8 hr Bored 1
Caitlyn sears Jan 17 Tap that thing 1
The Waterford Place Apartments Jan 17 Melissa1990 1
When you love the one you lost (Jan '14) Jan 17 Hurt 5
Erica Alvarez??? Jan 14 Nb8317tx 1
City of Marion (Nov '09) Jan 8 Miller 8
See all New Braunfels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Braunfels Forum Now

New Braunfels Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Braunfels Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
 

New Braunfels, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,094 • Total comments across all topics: 278,285,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC