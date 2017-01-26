Water Quality Training February 7th Focuses on Watershed Management in Texas

A Texas Watershed Steward Workshop on water quality related to the Dry Comal Creek and Comal River watersheds will be held from 8AM to noon on February 7th at New Braunfels City Hall, located at 550 Landa Street in New Braunfels. The workshop is presented by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board in cooperation with the City of New Braunfels.

