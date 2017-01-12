This Week on 'The High Road' - Poor Man's Bear Hunt with Keith Warren
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - - This week on The High Road with Keith Warren, Keith travels to Ontario, Canada on a bear hunt with his camera man, Kent Mackey. Both Keith and Kent look to take down a big, black bear with their crossbows.
