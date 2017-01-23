This Week on 'The High Road' - Dream Hunt at Legends Ranch
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - - This week on The High Road with Keith Warren, Keith travels to Legends Ranch in Bitely, Michigan with his daughter Matti for her 21st birthday. Matti is looking to take down a huge whitetail with her new Legendary Arms Works, 6.5 Creedmoor she got for her birthday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Braunfels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|TemperaturePharts
|1,064
|Caitlyn sears
|Jan 17
|Tap that thing
|1
|The Waterford Place Apartments
|Jan 17
|Melissa1990
|1
|When you love the one you lost (Jan '14)
|Jan 17
|Hurt
|5
|Erica Alvarez???
|Jan 14
|Nb8317tx
|1
|City of Marion (Nov '09)
|Jan 8
|Miller
|8
|Watch: San Antonio-area pastor pleads for help ...
|Jan 5
|Patsy Hamrick
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Braunfels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC