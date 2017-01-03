This Week on 'The High Road' - Air Gun Field Test on Trophy Bucks
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - - This week Keith travels to Saskatchewan, Canada on a whitetail hunt. He is taking his .50 caliber Pyramid Air, Dragon Claw air rifle that shoots an arrow 500 feet per second.
