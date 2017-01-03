Small plane crashes into carport of New Braunfels house
There were no injuries when a small plane crashed into the roof of a carport at a New Braunfels house Sunday morning. The New Braunfels Police Department said the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on New Year's Day at a house in the 1600 block of Wald Road.
