Sales Tax Received for November

Wednesday Jan 11

The City of New Braunfels has announced an overall increase of $50,181 in sales taxes received in January compared to the same month last year. This is the second consecutive month in the 2016-17 fiscal year to experience an increase," said Martie Simpson, Director of Finance.

