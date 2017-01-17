Sales Tax Received for November
The City of New Braunfels has announced an overall increase of $50,181 in sales taxes received in January compared to the same month last year. This is the second consecutive month in the 2016-17 fiscal year to experience an increase," said Martie Simpson, Director of Finance.
