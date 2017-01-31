New Braunfels Comprehensive Plan Website Unveiled
The City of New Braunfels is embarking upon the first update to its community-wide Comprehensive Plan since 2006. The Comprehensive Plan is a citizen driven process that outlines community goals and objectives for long range decision making.
