NBPD Seeks Tips on H-E-B Theft Suspects
The New Braunfels Police Department is seeking tips from the public on the identities of two alleged shoplifters. Over the span of three days , a male and a female entered the H-E-B Plus! location in the 2600 block of I-35 North and proceeded to steal a large number of high-dollar 4k DVD/Blu-Ray discs from the store's audio/video section.
