Morningside Park Grand Opening Set for January 23rd

Wednesday Jan 11

The City invites the public to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the grand opening of Morningside Park on Monday, January 23rd at 11 AM. The event will be held at Morningside Park, 3737 Morningside Drive, next to Morningside Elementary.

